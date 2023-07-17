Update: Morrison Co. Deputy Struck by Vehicle in Pierz Sustains Serious Injuries
Update: The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office provided an update Monday afternoon on Deputy Pundsack’s condition.
At just before 4 p.m., a post on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page said surgery was successfully performed Sunday on Pundsack’s neck and that he was able to take a few steps last night and Monday morning. He is currently in stable condition.
The Sheriff’s Office says they appreciate the thoughts and prayers for Deputy Pundsack, his family, and everyone involved in the incident.
Original Story: A vehicle stuck a Morrison County deputy late Saturday, causing life-threatening injuries.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, Deputy Brady Pundsack, 26, of Flensburg sustained life-threatening injuries while directing traffic on July 15. A Ford Edge SUV, driven by an unnamed 17-year-old, struck Pundsack while traveling north on Highway 25. The incident happened at 11:31 p.m near Freedom Fest in Pierz and Highway 25.
Emergency personnel transported Pundsack to a St. Cloud hospital for treatment. There are no reports of alcohol involvement.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Pierz Police Department, Little Falls Police Department, and Pierz Fire Department assisted on the scene.
