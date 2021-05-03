Lakeland PBS

More Than 1,100 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Monday

Chris BurnsMay. 3 2021

The state reported 1,105 new COVID-19 cases today along with three new deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.

The cases came from 20,527 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.4%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 76 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 2
  • Beltrami – 3
  • Cass – 3
  • Clearwater – 1
  • Crow Wing – 5
  • Itasca – 27
  • Koochiching – 4
  • Mille Lacs – 4
  • Morrison – 16
  • Polk – 2
  • Roseau – 1
  • Todd – 5
  • Wadena – 3

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chris Burns

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Odds Look Good for Minnesota State Fair This Year

Over 1,800 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Friday

15 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 1,921 New Cases Reported Thursday

Essentia Health in Brainerd Offers More COVID-19 Vaccine Walk-ins

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.