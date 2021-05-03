More Than 1,100 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Monday
The state reported 1,105 new COVID-19 cases today along with three new deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.
The cases came from 20,527 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.4%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 76 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 2
- Beltrami – 3
- Cass – 3
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 5
- Itasca – 27
- Koochiching – 4
- Mille Lacs – 4
- Morrison – 16
- Polk – 2
- Roseau – 1
- Todd – 5
- Wadena – 3
