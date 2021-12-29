Lakeland PBS

More Details on Bemidji Fire That Claimed the Lives of Two Girls

Lakeland News — Dec. 28 2021

Bemidji fire officials are sharing more details about the fatal fire that claimed the lives of two young girls last week in Liberty Township near Bemidji.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the home on Pony Lake Road NW at 6:12 AM on Thursday, December 23. The two children were reported to be trapped in an upstairs bedroom. Firefighters located the bedroom and attempted a rescue but were unable to save the girls.

“Firefighters walked around to the back side of the building located the bedroom which already had a ladder to it,” said Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood. “It’s our belief that family members attempted to do a rescue but were unable to due to the heat and smoke. One of our firefighters … entered the room, did a quick primary search of the room but was unsuccessful in finding anything. With rapidly changing fire conditions, firefighters were forced to leave the building and continue to fight the fire from the exterior.”

Later in the day around 1 PM, the two children were found dead in the home.

According to a post on GoFundMe, five-year-old RaeLynn and six-year-old AceLynn were spending the night with their grandmother so their mother, Amber Kramer, could wrap presents and get Christmas ready for them when they got home. WCCO-TV reports that the family says the grandmother was taken to the hospital and did everything she could to save the girls.

No firefighters were injured, and the cause of the fire has not been determined.

Donations are being sought through a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to help with funeral expenses and other costs as the mother is not able to return to work right away and has three other kids she needs to take care of and to be there for them.

You can visit their GoFundMe page here. Nearly $33,000 has been raised as of about 7:45 PM on Tuesday.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

With Heavy Snowfall, Plows Get to Work on Area Roads

Funeral Services Set for Bemidji Man Who Died After Vehicle Went Through Ice

Backus Area Fire Destroys House on Sunday

Fundraiser Set Up for Mother of Two Girls Who Died in Bemidji Area House Fire

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.