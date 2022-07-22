Moondance Events Tuning Up for Rock Weekend

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The kick-off to Moondance Events Rock Weekend in Walker took place Thursday afternoon, as many locals and out-of-town visitors were busy getting into their Moondance state of minds.

This is a weekend that many people from near and far look forward to every year. For some, this may be their first time, or they may be returning for another go. Either way, it’s an event that brings both music and people together.

This weekend’s event will start on Friday morning beginning with a Traveling Art Pub at the MDJ Saloon. The tiki bar will start at 1 PM with music, the saloon stage will start at 4 PM, and Collective Soul will take stage at 7 pm leading into headliner Daughtry at 9:00 PM.

On Saturday, July 23rd, Cold Kingdom will take stage at 5 PM, Candlebox at 7 PM, and Bret Michaels at 9 PM.

With last year being the end of a 30-year era Moondance Jam, a new chapter is beginning with the same positive energy. Though Moondance Events is not as large of a party as it was in previous years, visitors can still expect the same setup for campgrounds, food vendors, and saloons.

For those who are wondering what owner Kathy Bieloh’s plan is for 2023, she will be taking time this fall for evaluations on how she wants to move forward.

Camping space for this weekend’s event is still available to visitors and tickets can be purchased at the gate. More information can be found on the Moondance Events website or by calling 218-836-1055.

