Moderna Vaccine Boosters Available at CHI St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids

CHI St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids will offer a booster shot clinic for those who received their first and second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago on Thursday, October 28.

The clinic is for Mondera boosters only, previous vaccination status will be verified prior to administration according to the release.

Those eligible include:

People 65 years and older

Age 18+ and living in a long-term care setting

Age 18+ and have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ and work or live in high-risk settings

The clinic will be held in the lower level conference room at CHI st. Joseph’s Health Hospital from 11 AM to 3 PM.

Pre-registration is required, you can sign up by clicking here.

