MnDOT To Replace Traffic Signals At Two Intersections In Bemidji

Jul. 8 2019

Traffic signals are set to be replaced at two intersections in Bemidji. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, drivers can expect short term delays, daily lane closures and lane shifts on Highway 197.

Crews will start to replace traffic signals at the Paul Bunyan Mall entrance tomorrow. Work is expected to be completed by Friday.

The traffic signal on Third Street in downtown Bemidji will also be replaced starting later this week and is expected to be completed by July 15.

According to MnDOT, the project will improve safety, pedestrian crossing, and upgrade the traffic signal system.

