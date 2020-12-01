Lakeland PBS

MnDOT Planning Highway 71 Reconstruction Project in Bemidji

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 30 2020

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is actively planning for a reconstruction project of Highway 71 in Bemidji due to the department noticing a concerning amount of severe crashes in the area.

MnDOT will be hosting a virtual open house that will allow community residents the opportunity to learn more about the project and its plan for intersection improvement. The open house will be live Dec. 1 through Dec. 14 and can be accessed on the project website at www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/hwy71-bemidji.

The project is planned to begin in 2022.

