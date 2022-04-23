Lakeland PBS

MnDOT Hosting Open House in Brainerd on Highway 371 Project

Lakeland News — Apr. 22 2022

Business Hwy 371 (Hwy 371B/S 6th St) from Joseph St. in Brainerd to 70th Ave. in Barrows. MnDOT will resurface or reconstruct the road, add sidewalk, upgrade signal, improve motorist access at 70th Ave. St. Mathias Rd. and Greenwald Street, and upgrade city storm sewer in Brainerd.

People in the Brainerd Lakes Area who’d like to learn more about a road construction project on Highway 371 can do so at an open house scheduled for next Tuesday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will improve four miles of Business Highway 371 from Barrows to Brainerd. The Road will close in mid-May between Joseph Street and Buffalo Hills Lane/Industrial Park Road in Brainerd. Motorists are to follow a signed detour along Willow Street, 13th Avenue, and Industrial Park Road.

The open house will take place from 4:00-6:15 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brainerd on Tuesday, April 26. Guests will have the opportunity to visit with project staff, ask questions, view layouts, and learn work and detour details.

