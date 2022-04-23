MnDOT Hosting Open House in Brainerd on Highway 371 Project

Click to print (Opens in new window)

People in the Brainerd Lakes Area who’d like to learn more about a road construction project on Highway 371 can do so at an open house scheduled for next Tuesday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will improve four miles of Business Highway 371 from Barrows to Brainerd. The Road will close in mid-May between Joseph Street and Buffalo Hills Lane/Industrial Park Road in Brainerd. Motorists are to follow a signed detour along Willow Street, 13th Avenue, and Industrial Park Road.

The open house will take place from 4:00-6:15 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brainerd on Tuesday, April 26. Guests will have the opportunity to visit with project staff, ask questions, view layouts, and learn work and detour details.

