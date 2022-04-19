MnDOT Hosting Highway 71 Construction Open House in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Recently, Lakeland News reported on a big construction project that will begin this spring on Highway 71 in Bemidji. If you’d like to learn more, there is an open house taking place later this month.

Minnesota Department of Transportation staff will be giving presentations on the project and answering questions all day on Thursday, April 28. Presentations of the project will be held at 9 AM, noon, and 3 PM at the Beltrami Electric Community Room.

MnDOT plans to resurface a portion of Highway 71 and make intersection improvements at eight locations between Highway 197 and Winter Sumac Road, including a roundabout at Anne Street. Construction is scheduled to begin in mid-May, weather permitting. The highway needs long-term improvements to address intersection safety and aging infrastructure.

More information on the project can also be found on MnDOT’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today