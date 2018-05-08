Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

MnDOT Ends Spring Truck Weight Restrictions In Central Frost Zone

Shirelle Moore
May. 8 2018
The Minnesota Department of Transportation will end spring weight restrictions in the central frost zone May 11. Spring load restrictions have already ended in the south, southeast and metro frost zones. Spring load restrictions are still in effect in the north-central and north frost zones.

Road restriction maps indicating the locations of weight restricted routes and those state highways open to maximum 10-ton axle weights are listed on the MnDOT Seasonal Load Limits website at www.mndot.gov/loadlimits. Click on “Spring Load Restrictions.” Also available is a text list of the restricted segments along with exceptions to the map.

Permits for over 80,000 pound gross vehicle weight will continue and new permits will be issued if all axle and group weights are legal.

Up to full-summer overweight permits can be issued during the spring load restriction period only on interstate through movements.

Middle-range overweight permits become available within each frost zone when spring load restrictions are lifted.

Full-summer overweight permits become available within each frost zone starting two to three weeks after spring load restrictions are lifted. For questions about the legal weight and size heavy haul trucking call MnDOT’s Freight and Commercial Vehicle Operations department at 651-296-6000 or email ofcvopermits.dot@state.mn.us.

For enforcement questions, call the State Patrol’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement at 651-405-6196 and select option 3 and then option 3.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

