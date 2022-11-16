MnDOT Asks Crow Wing County for Support on Highway 210/371 Intersection Project

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Crow Wing County Highway Department has received a request by the Minnesota Department of Transportation for a letter of support on an important upcoming project.

The project is for a newly designed renovation for the intersection of Highways 210 and 371 railroad crossing. The project is still in early development and is still in need of the proper funding.

The intersection ranks among the highest in the state in terms of total costs of crashes that occur each year. MnDOT has applied for a federal grant with the support of Crow Wing County to bring in project development money.

“If you recall last meeting, you authorized and directed me to applies for the Corridors of Commerce funding program,” said Tim Bray, Crow Wing County Highway Department Engineer, at a recent county board meeting. “MnDOT contacted me and said, ‘hey, you know, we’re also working hard on this project and we’re seeking the design, environmental review, public outrage, the dollars for that, $2.5 million.’ And so they had asked for a letter of support in their efforts to seek competitive grant funds also.”

The intersection has been classified as the busiest at-grade intersection in central Minnesota with well over 50,000 vehicles using it each day.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today