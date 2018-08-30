MnDOT Advises Downtown Brainerd Drivers To Watch For Increased Pedestrians

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising motorists in the downtown Brainerd area to watch for walkers, bikers, and increased traffic as students head back to school.

Drivers who travel near the Business Highway 371/South 6th Street reconstruction project in Brainerd should watch for added pedestrians as students return to the Brainerd High School and other school facilities in the area.

Crews are continuing their work on the final segment of Highway 371B/South 6th St

reet between Quince Street and Highway 210/Washington Avenue.

MnDOT is expecting the project to be completed by mid-October.

For real-time travel information, visit www.511n.org or dial 5-1-1.