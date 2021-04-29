MN Supreme Court Affirms Order Blocking PolyMet Mine Permit
The Minnesota Supreme Court has handed a victory to environmentalists in the long-running battle over the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine.
The justices on Wednesday affirmed a lower court’s decision to reverse the critical “permit to mine” for the $1 billion project.
The court says the Department of Natural Resources should have set a fixed time period for the permit. The court also ordered the DNR to conduct a trial-like proceeding known as a “contested case hearing” to gather more evidence on whether the mine’s waste basin would keep pollution contained.
PolyMet is also framing the decision as a win, saying the high court backed the company on most issues.
