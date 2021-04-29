MN Supreme Court Affirms Order Blocking PolyMet Mine Permit

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Supreme Court has handed a victory to environmentalists in the long-running battle over the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine.

The justices on Wednesday affirmed a lower court’s decision to reverse the critical “permit to mine” for the $1 billion project.

The court says the Department of Natural Resources should have set a fixed time period for the permit. The court also ordered the DNR to conduct a trial-like proceeding known as a “contested case hearing” to gather more evidence on whether the mine’s waste basin would keep pollution contained.

PolyMet is also framing the decision as a win, saying the high court backed the company on most issues.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today