MN Supreme Court Affirms Order Blocking PolyMet Mine Permit

Lakeland News — Apr. 28 2021

The Minnesota Supreme Court has handed a victory to environmentalists in the long-running battle over the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine.

The justices on Wednesday affirmed a lower court’s decision to reverse the critical “permit to mine” for the $1 billion project.

The court says the Department of Natural Resources should have set a fixed time period for the permit. The court also ordered the DNR to conduct a trial-like proceeding known as a “contested case hearing” to gather more evidence on whether the mine’s waste basin would keep pollution contained.

PolyMet is also framing the decision as a win, saying the high court backed the company on most issues.

