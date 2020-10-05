Lakeland PBS

MN Prospective Drivers Will Soon Be Able to Take Permit Knowledge Test Online

Betsy Melin — Oct. 5 2020

Beginning Oct. 8, drivers will be able to take the permit knowledge test online at home with a parent, guardian, or adult (21 or older) proctoring the test. The test will also be available at authorized third-party testing locations.

DVS is also expanding the in-person options for Minnesotans by developing a statewide network of certified entities like deputy registrars, high school driver education programs, and community organizations that will be certified by DVS to offer proctored class D permit test at their locations.

While the class D knowledge test will be available online, other tests are only available at one of 14 regional DVS exam stations. Those knowledge tests include commercial, motorcycle, and DWI, and are available on a walk-in basis.

To take the test, go to drive.mn.gov and select Take a Class D Knowledge Test. Online testing will be available Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Once a person logs into the testing site they have 30 minutes to complete the test before it will time out.

