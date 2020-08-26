Lakeland PBS

MN Plans to Boost COVID-19 Testing Capacity with Saliva Testing Lab

Lakeland News — Aug. 26 2020

Minnesota plans to more than double its coronavirus testing capacity by partnering with a national distributor of a rapid saliva test and establishing a new lab to process the results.

State officials hope to have the new lab up and running in the St. Paul suburb of Oakdale by October. The lab will add 30,000 daily tests to the state’s current testing capacity of 20,000 per day. Minnesota averages currently about 14,000 test results each day.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Tech Drive Tuesdays Provides Computer Equipment to Students for Upcoming School Year

Brainerd Area Campground Finding Success During Pandemic

Bemidji Area Schools Launches Community Survey to Assist with Upcoming School Year

MnDOT Celebrates 30 Years of Adopt a Highway

Latest Stories

Long Prairie Man Sentenced to Life For Murder of His Parents

Posted on Aug. 26 2020

Tech Drive Tuesdays Provides Computer Equipment to Students for Upcoming School Year

Posted on Aug. 26 2020

Brainerd Area Campground Finding Success During Pandemic

Posted on Aug. 26 2020

Nisswa Women's Club Still Providing Scholarships for Students Despite Setbacks

Posted on Aug. 26 2020

Northwoods Adventure: Bemidji Parks and Rec to Host Family Fishing Tournament

Posted on Aug. 26 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.