MN Plans to Boost COVID-19 Testing Capacity with Saliva Testing Lab
Minnesota plans to more than double its coronavirus testing capacity by partnering with a national distributor of a rapid saliva test and establishing a new lab to process the results.
State officials hope to have the new lab up and running in the St. Paul suburb of Oakdale by October. The lab will add 30,000 daily tests to the state’s current testing capacity of 20,000 per day. Minnesota averages currently about 14,000 test results each day.
