MN Lawmakers to Return for 5th Special Session of 2020

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Minnesota lawmakers will return to the capitol on Monday for the fifth special session of the year.

Governor Tim Walz announced the special session Wednesday as he declared his intention to extend the peacetime emergency that he declared at the start of the pandemic by another 30 days. The Governor is required to call lawmakers back each time he extends the emergency powers that he’s used to respond to the pandemic.

Most recent special sessions have been unproductive. Walz says there’s a change lawmakers could pass a bonding bill Monday, but that the package is likely dead if they don’t.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today