MN Lawmakers to Return for 5th Special Session of 2020
Minnesota lawmakers will return to the capitol on Monday for the fifth special session of the year.
Governor Tim Walz announced the special session Wednesday as he declared his intention to extend the peacetime emergency that he declared at the start of the pandemic by another 30 days. The Governor is required to call lawmakers back each time he extends the emergency powers that he’s used to respond to the pandemic.
Most recent special sessions have been unproductive. Walz says there’s a change lawmakers could pass a bonding bill Monday, but that the package is likely dead if they don’t.
