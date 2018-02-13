MN Higher Education Commissioner Stops in Brainerd
As this year’s legislative session approaches, the Minnesota Higher Education Commissioner made a stop in Brainerd today to hear about bonding projects at Central Lakes College. The commissioner and his staff learned about the requests of funding for roofing and air handlers on both the Brainerd and Staples campuses.
The group also took a tour to hear from students about the plans for the renovation of the student services center. Although, the projects might not seem exciting to most, the commissioner feels the changes are absolutely necessary.
Hear from Larry Pogemiller, the Minnesota Higher Education Commissioner about why he hopes to get the bonding projects as a part of this year’s budget.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
55 was fine as people generally exceed the speed limit by at least five to ten m... Read More
We do not need pawlenty back in Mn government!... Read More
Fun story about the Pillager Puzzlers but there is nothing in the story about wh... Read More
I know Nate Matthews! He used to live in my town!!! #SmallTownPride... Read More