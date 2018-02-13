MN Higher Education Commissioner Stops in Brainerd

As this year’s legislative session approaches, the Minnesota Higher Education Commissioner made a stop in Brainerd today to hear about bonding projects at Central Lakes College. The commissioner and his staff learned about the requests of funding for roofing and air handlers on both the Brainerd and Staples campuses.

The group also took a tour to hear from students about the plans for the renovation of the student services center. Although, the projects might not seem exciting to most, the commissioner feels the changes are absolutely necessary.

Hear from Larry Pogemiller, the Minnesota Higher Education Commissioner about why he hopes to get the bonding projects as a part of this year’s budget.