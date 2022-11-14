MN DNR Suspects First Positive Case of CWD in Bemidji Area

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has received preliminary test results that possibly indicate the presence of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in the Bemidji area.

According to the DNR, a test from an adult male white-tailed deer indicated the possibility of the disease south of Bemidji. The deer was harvested over the deer hunting opening weekend for firearms in permit area 184, about 10 miles south of Bemidji. Further analysis is required to confirm the presence of CWD in the area. The results of this additional testing will be released later this week.

Currently, the DNR lists permit area 184 as a surveillance zone. The DNR required CWD samples to be tested from this area during the opening weekend for firearms. Over 1,200 deer have been tested in permit area 184. 700 preliminary results have come back with a single positive test.

Because of the results from the preliminary testing, the DNR will set up self-service sampling stations in deer permit area 184. If further analysis confirms the positive test, the department states it will “take additional management actions per the agency’s CWD response plan, which may include late special season hunting and targeted culling.”

Since surveillance for the disease began in 2002, the DNR has confirmed 168 cases in the wild population. Most cases have come from the southeastern part of the state, with a few exceptions, such as the positive case from the Grand Rapids area earlier this year.

