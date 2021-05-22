MN Attorney General to Lead Prosecution Against Ex-Officer Who Killed Daunte Wright

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has announced that he will lead the prosecution against the officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright.

Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter is charged with second-degree manslaughter for the killing. Potter claims she mistook her gun for a taser.

The Hennepin County Attorney asked the Attorney General’s office to lead the case after Washington County returned the case to them. In a statement, Ellison is cautioning that the Daunte Wright case may be difficult to prosecute, but he said he would pursue accountability for the victim.

The trial has been set to start on December 6.

