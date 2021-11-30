Mississippi Landing Trailhead Park Project Acquires Land from Brainerd School Board

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd School Board transferred over the deed to a small piece of land to the city. Earlier in the year, the city was awarded nearly $3 million from the Minnesota Legislative Citizen Commission to help fund the project, which has plans for an amphitheater, a kayak launch, and trails.

“The biggest desire from the city is to activate some space where people can have interaction with the Mississippi,” Dave Badeaux, Brainerd Mayor, said.

Part of the plan is to remove the parking lot in the area and put in diagonal on-street parking.

City Engineer Paul Sandy said bids for the project could go out in February or March with construction starting in the spring or summer.

