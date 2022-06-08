Lakeland PBS

Missing Minnesota student found dead in Mississippi River

Emma HudziakJun. 8 2022

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A missing University of Minnesota student has been found dead in the Mississippi River in St. Paul.

The Pioneer Press reported Tuesday that 21-year-old Abdirihman Abdifatah Ali of Prior Lake was last seen June 1 on the U of M’s West Bank. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office’s water patrol recovered his body from the river near Harriet Island on Monday evening. Foul play is not suspected.

Ali is the second U of M student found dead in the Mississippi in recent weeks. Nineteen-year-old Austin Ray Retterath was found May 18 after he was reported missing 10 days earlier. No foul play is suspected in his death.

