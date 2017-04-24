Missing Breezy Point Man Found Safe

A 75-year-old man who was reported missing on Friday evening was found safe Saturday in Beltrami County.

Gary Harlan Davis was reported missing just before 6:00 P.M. on Friday evening by his wife after he was last seen driving northbound on State Highway 6 at County Road 11, just north of Crosby.

Davis is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and did not have a cell phone or any mode of communication on him at the time he went missing.

Davis was found safe inside his car on Saturday afternoon, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office. Arrangements were made for him to return home to his wife.