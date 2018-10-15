Minnesota Youth Deer Season Opens Thursday

Youth deer hunting season in Minnesota opens Thursday and nearly 5,000 hunters between the ages of 10 and 15 will take to the fields and forests this weekend, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR offers the annual hunting opportunity to help develop Minnesota’s next generation of hunters.

Minnesota’s youth deer season began in 2004 in northwest Minnesota and since has expanded to include 28 permit areas.

Hunters age 10 through 15 must obtain a firearms deer license and hunters between 12 and 15 must have completed a firearms safety course or have obtained an apprentice hunter validation.

A parent, guardian, or mentor over the age of 18 must accompany the youth hunter.