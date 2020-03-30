Minnesota Total Deaths Of COVID-19 Increases To Ten

Click to print (Opens in new window)

As of today, the Minnesota Department of Health has reported a total of 10 deaths due to COVID-19.

A total of 576 people have tested positive for the virus, an increase of 73 new cases. Out of that number, 260 patients no longer need to be isolated.

Of the total, 92 cases that require hospitalization, 56 are currently hospitalized and 24 are hospitalized in ICU.

Counties with at least one positive test are: Anoka, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Carver, Cass, Chisago, Clay, Clearwater, Cottonwood, Dakota, Dodge, Douglas, Faribault, Fillmore, Goodhue, Hennepin, Isanti, Itasca, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Le Sueur, Lincoln, Mahnomen, Martin, Meeker, Mower, Nicollet, Olmsted, Otter Tail, Ramsey, Renville, Rice, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, St. Louis, Stearns, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, Wilkin, Winona and Wright.

