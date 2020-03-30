Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Total Deaths Of COVID-19 Increases To Ten

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 30 2020

As of today, the Minnesota Department of Health has reported a total of 10 deaths due to COVID-19.

A total of 576 people have tested positive for the virus, an increase of 73 new cases. Out of that number, 260 patients no longer need to be isolated.

Of the total, 92 cases that require hospitalization, 56 are currently hospitalized and 24 are hospitalized in ICU.

Counties with at least one positive test are: Anoka, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Carver, Cass, Chisago, Clay, Clearwater, Cottonwood, Dakota, Dodge, Douglas, Faribault, Fillmore, Goodhue, Hennepin, Isanti, Itasca, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Le Sueur, Lincoln, Mahnomen, Martin, Meeker, Mower, Nicollet, Olmsted, Otter Tail, Ramsey, Renville, Rice, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, St. Louis, Stearns, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, Wilkin, Winona and Wright.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Bemidji Ambulance Service Making Masks For Their Patients

Walker Area Food Shelf Offering Curbside Pick-up to Minimize Person-to-Person Contact

Bridges of Hope and Lakes Area United Way Teaming Up For Operation Sandwich

Brainerd International Raceway Still Planning On Holding Scheduled Events

Latest Stories

Bemidji Ambulance Service Making Masks For Their Patients

Posted on Mar. 27 2020

5Rocks Distilling Company Offers Free Hand Sanitizer to the Public

Posted on Mar. 27 2020

Walker Area Food Shelf Offering Curbside Pick-up to Minimize Person-to-Person Contact

Posted on Mar. 27 2020

Bridges of Hope and Lakes Area United Way Teaming Up For Operation Sandwich

Posted on Mar. 27 2020

Daycare Children Paint Windows At Staples-Motley Elementary School

Posted on Mar. 27 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.