Minnesota to Administer COVID-19 Boosters to Those Eligible

Emma HudziakSep. 24 2021

COVID-19 booster shots are being made available to Minnesotans who are eligible to receive them under the latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state health officials announced Friday.

Minnesotans who got the Pfizer vaccine can get a booster shot at least six months after their initial series if they fall into certain categories as defined by the CDC, including those 65 and older and others with underlying medical conditions.

Federal health experts are reviewing data from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson and will decide when people who received those vaccines may be eligible for a booster shot.

COVID-19 data released Friday show the state is still in the grips of virus. Health officials reported 2,997 newly confirmed or probable cases and 27 newly reported deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,076 since the pandemic began. Health officials say they expect the state will reach the benchmark of 700,000 overall cases in a few days.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

