Minnesota State High School League Cancels Spring Sports For The 2019-2020 School Year

Chaz MootzApr. 23 2020

The Minnesota State High School League, under the direction of the League’s Board of Directors, has cancelled all spring season activities and athletics for the 2019-2020 school year.

This comes after the Executive Order 20-41 issued by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to extend the Distance Learning period through the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

In a release from the Minnesota State High School League it was declared that spring athletics and fine arts have been cancelled for the remainder of their seasons which includes, practices, tryouts, scrimmages contests, and competitions, as well as postseason tournaments. With the cancellations all athletics are officially out of season.

“This difficult decision was one we had hoped we would not need to make.” said League Executive Director Erich Martens. “Our activities and athletics offer so much to so many students and their school communities, and we thank all who work to provide these amazing opportunities for students.”

“At this time, everything we can do to slow the spread and impacts of COVID-19 will help ensure the health of all, and will most certainly increase the chances that programming for students can return,” said Martens.

Minnesota now joins 38 other states around the U.S. that have cancelled the entire spring sports season, including neighboring states Wisconsin, Iowa, and South Dakota.

