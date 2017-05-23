Minnesota State Fair Announces Free Entertainment Lineup
Over 900 free entertainment events will be held during the Minnesota State Fair this year. The organizers for the 12-day event have announced some of the highlights of the events, which are free with fair admission.
The lineup of free entertainment, including additional acts, show times and artist information, is available at mnstatefair.org.
Tickets at the gate cost $14 for adults (13-64), $12 for seniors (65+), $12 for kids (5-12), and children under 5 can get in for free.
Leinie Lodge Bandshell daytime entertainment sponsored by Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.:
Joni Harms
Tonic Sol-fa
Dailey & Vincent
Sammy Arriaga
Roddie Romero & the Hub City All-Stars
The Loving Mary Band
The 34th Infantry Division “Red Bull” Band
Hot Club of Cowtown
The Malpass Brothers
Alpensterne
Redhead Express
The Nightowls
Kazual
Mary Sarah
JD McPherson
Monroe Crossing
Tank and The Bangas
James Andrews and The Crescent City All-Stars
C. Willi Myles
Leinie Lodge Bandshell Tonight! sponsored by Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.:
Will be announced in the coming weeks.
West End at Sunset at the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater sponsored by August Schell Brewing Co.:
The Big Wu
The Pines
Heiruspecs
Romantica
Bad Bad Hats
Nooky Jones
Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater at West End Market daytime entertainment sponsored by August Schell Brewing Co.:
MNHS presents History On-A-Schtick
Katy Vernon
The Barley Jacks
Divas Through the Decades
Dan Israel
The Minnesota State Fiddle Contest
Kristoffer Olson
The Riddle Brothers
Pat Donohue
Kenny Ahern
451st Army Band “Blue Devils”
The Jerry O’Hagan Orchestra
Tommy Ryman
The Wild Goose Chase Cloggers
Minnesota Americana-Roots Music Contests
Duelly Noted
The Sweet Colleens
Family Three
Roger Radley
Bazaar After Dark at the International Bazaar Stage sponsored by Summit Brewing Co.:
Chris Hawkey
Charanga Tropical
Takin’ It To The Limit: An Eagles Tribute
The Good, the Bad and the Funky
Corey Stevens
Ambassadors of Culture
International Bazaar Stage daytime entertainment sponsored by Summit Brewing Co.:
CAAM Chinese Dance Theater
Axis Mundi World Jazz Quintet
Doctor Kielbasa
Socaholix
Adam Sandhurst & the Jolly Jammers
Frogleg
The Bavarian Musikmeisters
Native Pride Dancers
Brass Lassie
Wain McFarlane The Dreadlock Cowboy
Chinelos de Axochiapan
Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers
Other free entertainment venues and highlights include:
All-Star Stunt Dogs Splash and Timberworks Lumberjack Show at The North Woods sponsored by Good Health Saunas.
Laser Encore’s Laser Hitz Show, where high-powered laser beams choreographed to hit music dance in the skies above the fairgrounds nightly at 9:15 p.m.
Mia Dorr’s Premier Karaoke in The Garden sponsored by Treasure Island Resort & Casino.
The Daily Parade, sponsored by DirecTV, at 2 p.m. with floats, special guests and the State Fair High School Marching Band Competition.
The Family Fair Stage at Baldwin Park sponsored by Green Mill Restaurant featuring music, dancers, comedians and jugglers for children and their families.
The Ramberg Center Stage sponsored by Cal Spas showcasing polka, oldies, bluegrass, big band music and more.
3rd Lair SkatePark’s pros showing off skateboard and BMX bike skills at The X-Zone.
The Festival of Nations Stage presented by The International Institute of Minnesota, a showcase of dance and instrument demonstrations from around the world.
Arts A’Fair, a celebration of performing arts in Minnesota with dance, theater and musical showcases.
The 45th Annual Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest sponsored by JACK’S ® Pizza and MSF County Fair Talent Contest featuring singers, dancers, jugglers and more competing for the right to be named Minnesota’s top talent.
The Giant Sing Along presented by Bremer Bank, allowing fair guests to sing along together in a field of microphones — karaoke style.
The Thank a Farmer Magic Show on the Christensen Farms Stage, where children of all ages learn about the role agriculture plays in our daily lives.
The Minnesota State Fair Horse Show, taking place all 12 days, which includes performance, pleasure, stock and draft horses; a cutting horse competition, bull riding and more.
The Pet Center sponsored by Sam’s Club showcasing Minnesota Purebred Dog Breeders Association exhibits and demonstrations, the Minnesota Veterinary Medical Association pet surgery suite, photos of animals from local humane societies that are up for adoption and more.
The Minnesota State Fair attracts more than 1.9 million visitors annually. The event starts on August 24th, and ends on September 4th.
