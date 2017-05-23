Minnesota State Fair Announces Free Entertainment Lineup

Over 900 free entertainment events will be held during the Minnesota State Fair this year. The organizers for the 12-day event have announced some of the highlights of the events, which are free with fair admission.

The lineup of free entertainment, including additional acts, show times and artist information, is available at mnstatefair.org.

Tickets at the gate cost $14 for adults (13-64), $12 for seniors (65+), $12 for kids (5-12), and children under 5 can get in for free.

Leinie Lodge Bandshell daytime entertainment sponsored by Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.:

Joni Harms

Tonic Sol-fa

Dailey & Vincent

Sammy Arriaga

Roddie Romero & the Hub City All-Stars

The Loving Mary Band

The 34th Infantry Division “Red Bull” Band

Hot Club of Cowtown

The Malpass Brothers

Alpensterne

Redhead Express

The Nightowls

Kazual

Mary Sarah

JD McPherson

Monroe Crossing

Tank and The Bangas

James Andrews and The Crescent City All-Stars

C. Willi Myles

Leinie Lodge Bandshell Tonight! sponsored by Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.:

Will be announced in the coming weeks.

West End at Sunset at the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater sponsored by August Schell Brewing Co.:

The Big Wu

The Pines

Heiruspecs

Romantica

Bad Bad Hats

Nooky Jones

Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater at West End Market daytime entertainment sponsored by August Schell Brewing Co.:

MNHS presents History On-A-Schtick

Katy Vernon

The Barley Jacks

Divas Through the Decades

Dan Israel

The Minnesota State Fiddle Contest

Kristoffer Olson

The Riddle Brothers

Pat Donohue

Kenny Ahern

451st Army Band “Blue Devils”

The Jerry O’Hagan Orchestra

Tommy Ryman

The Wild Goose Chase Cloggers

Minnesota Americana-Roots Music Contests

Duelly Noted

The Sweet Colleens

Family Three

Roger Radley

Bazaar After Dark at the International Bazaar Stage sponsored by Summit Brewing Co.:

Chris Hawkey

Charanga Tropical

Takin’ It To The Limit: An Eagles Tribute

The Good, the Bad and the Funky

Corey Stevens

Ambassadors of Culture

International Bazaar Stage daytime entertainment sponsored by Summit Brewing Co.:

CAAM Chinese Dance Theater

Axis Mundi World Jazz Quintet

Doctor Kielbasa

Socaholix

Adam Sandhurst & the Jolly Jammers

Frogleg

The Bavarian Musikmeisters

Native Pride Dancers

Brass Lassie

Wain McFarlane The Dreadlock Cowboy

Chinelos de Axochiapan

Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers

Other free entertainment venues and highlights include:

All-Star Stunt Dogs Splash and Timberworks Lumberjack Show at The North Woods sponsored by Good Health Saunas.

Laser Encore’s Laser Hitz Show, where high-powered laser beams choreographed to hit music dance in the skies above the fairgrounds nightly at 9:15 p.m.

Mia Dorr’s Premier Karaoke in The Garden sponsored by Treasure Island Resort & Casino.

The Daily Parade, sponsored by DirecTV, at 2 p.m. with floats, special guests and the State Fair High School Marching Band Competition.

The Family Fair Stage at Baldwin Park sponsored by Green Mill Restaurant featuring music, dancers, comedians and jugglers for children and their families.

The Ramberg Center Stage sponsored by Cal Spas showcasing polka, oldies, bluegrass, big band music and more.

3rd Lair SkatePark’s pros showing off skateboard and BMX bike skills at The X-Zone.

The Festival of Nations Stage presented by The International Institute of Minnesota, a showcase of dance and instrument demonstrations from around the world.

Arts A’Fair, a celebration of performing arts in Minnesota with dance, theater and musical showcases.

The 45th Annual Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest sponsored by JACK’S ® Pizza and MSF County Fair Talent Contest featuring singers, dancers, jugglers and more competing for the right to be named Minnesota’s top talent.

The Giant Sing Along presented by Bremer Bank, allowing fair guests to sing along together in a field of microphones — karaoke style.

The Thank a Farmer Magic Show on the Christensen Farms Stage, where children of all ages learn about the role agriculture plays in our daily lives.

The Minnesota State Fair Horse Show, taking place all 12 days, which includes performance, pleasure, stock and draft horses; a cutting horse competition, bull riding and more.

The Pet Center sponsored by Sam’s Club showcasing Minnesota Purebred Dog Breeders Association exhibits and demonstrations, the Minnesota Veterinary Medical Association pet surgery suite, photos of animals from local humane societies that are up for adoption and more.

The Minnesota State Fair attracts more than 1.9 million visitors annually. The event starts on August 24th, and ends on September 4th.