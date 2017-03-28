DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Minnesota Senate GOP Proposes Large Cuts To Social Services

Mal Meyer
Mar. 28 2017
Leave a Comment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Senate Republicans said Monday that they want big cuts for many of Minnesota’s social services programs, while state officials and Democrats believe that could harm families with unexpected pregnancies and those who receive medical assistance and social security.

The GOP’s $15.4 billion bill showed a $671 million gap between Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton’s and the Senate Republican budget proposals for all health and human services programs over the next two years — with the Department of Human Services seeing the biggest cuts. Monday’s Committee on Health and Human Services meeting dealt mostly with the budgetary aspects of the 400-plus page bill because Senate staffers had yet to compile the lengthy legislation’s policy effects, angering Democrats on the committee.

Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Edward Ehlinger said the agency is looking to streamline its operations, but cuts of about 7 percent would remove its ability to do important investigations. While he applauded the bill for money put toward fighting opioid addiction in the state, he said there are serious gaps in funding for American Indian drug issues.

“The rate of opioid overdose deaths for American Indians in Minnesota is six times higher than that for whites,” he said. “This is the greatest disparity in the nation.”

Sen. Jim Abeler, an Anoka Republican, said the measure isn’t perfect and he expects multiple changes in committee and during negotiations. He said the proposed $333 million in cuts are necessary to help balance costs for programs that make up one of the biggest parts of the budget.

“I do want to remind members that the Health and Human Service world is on a collision course with economic reality,” he said in reference to the congressional debate over health care. “We know the writing is on the wall that changes are about to come.”

Democrats said Monday they fear parts of the bill create additional problems for future lawmakers.

Champlin Sen. John Hoffman said the GOP is cutting money that is matched by the federal government, meaning there are hidden losses attached.

And Sen. Tony Lourey of Kerrick said a number of provisions exponentially increase by millions of dollars over the next few years. Throughout the meeting, he brought up different parts of the budget that he said needed to be resolved before the proposal moves on.

“It’s odd that I’m sitting here being the fiscal conservative,” Lourey said.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

Medicaid Waiver Program Gains Steam

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Kimberly Anoka said

Brandon deserves his due process and innocent until proven guilty! Brandon's act... Read More

Cynthia said

It is easy and right to be upset by obvious child sex exploitation in stories su... Read More

Bill said

You do realize that the people commenting on this commented on it before that in... Read More

Sidne said

Ummmm lets see here,,, he open up a FAKE Facebook under a fake name of a 13 year... Read More

0

Crosby Motorcyclist Injured In Crash

A Crosby motorcyclist was injured outside Aitkin, after he crashed into a ditch. The incident happened around 6:30 on Saturday night. Lonnie
Posted on Mar. 28 2017

Recently Added

Clifford the Big Red Dog — Photos are Ready!

Posted on Mar. 28 2017

Crosby Motorcyclist Injured In Crash

Posted on Mar. 28 2017

Two Vehicles Reported Stolen In Morrison County

Posted on Mar. 28 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.