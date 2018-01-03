Minnesota Roads In 2017 Had Lowest Fatality Total Since 1943

Preliminary data shows that the fatality rate on Minnesota roads in 2017 was the lowest total since 1943. The Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety recorded 348 deaths on Minnesota roads in 2017, the lowest since 274 deaths in 1943 and the second lowest since 1926 with 326 fatalities.

Of 348 fatalities last year, 235 were motor vehicle occupants, 52 were motorcyclists, 38 pedestrians, 6 bicyclists and 17 were from other vehicles. The four major contributing factors to the fatalities were alcohol related (98), speed-related (82), unbelted motorists (80) and distracted-related (16).

So far in 2018, no fatalities have been reported, with the last Minnesota road death being on Dec.28, 2017.