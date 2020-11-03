Minnesota Reports Over 3,400 New COVID-19 Cases on Tuesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,483 new COVID-19 cases today along with 15 new deaths. The over 3,000 cases represent the highest one day total of new cases reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

The deaths included three people from the Lakeland viewing area, an Mille Lacs County resident between the ages of 85 and 89, a Polk resident between the ages of 85 and 89 and a Wadena resident between the ages of 95 and 99.

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity reported yesterday was at 8.1%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 297 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 5

Beltrami – 9

Cass – 24

Clearwater – 4

Crow Wing – 66

Hubbard – 16

Itasca – 17

Koochiching – 1

Lake of the Woods – 2

Mahnomen – 1

Mille Lacs –29

Morrison – 37

Polk – 56

Roseau – 2

Todd – 20

Wadena – 10

