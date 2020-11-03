Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Reports Over 3,400 New COVID-19 Cases on Tuesday

Betsy Melin — Nov. 3 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,483 new COVID-19 cases today along with 15 new deaths. The over 3,000 cases represent the highest one day total of new cases reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

The deaths included three people from the Lakeland viewing area, an Mille Lacs County resident between the ages of 85 and 89, a Polk resident between the ages of 85 and 89 and a Wadena resident between the ages of 95 and 99.

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity reported yesterday was at 8.1%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 297 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 5
  • Beltrami – 9
  • Cass – 24
  • Clearwater – 4
  • Crow Wing – 66
  • Hubbard – 16
  • Itasca – 17
  • Koochiching – 1
  • Lake of the Woods – 2
  • Mahnomen – 1
  • Mille Lacs –29
  • Morrison – 37
  • Polk – 56
  • Roseau – 2
  • Todd – 20
  • Wadena – 10

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Voting Confusion Continues: What You Should Expect Tomorrow on Election Day

U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Block Mask Mandate at MN Polls

Crow Wing County Land Services Extending Virtual Services Until Nov. 12

Nearly 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Minnesota Today

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.