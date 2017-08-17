Minnesota Releases Review On Enbridge Energy’s Oil Pipeline

The document has been updated since the draft was released for public comment in May. Changes include additional discussion of the socio-economic impacts of the project, the potential impacts on tribal resources and the potential impacts of oil spills.
Line 3 runs from Alberta to Wisconsin. Enbridge proposed the $7.5 billion project because the old pipeline is restricted to 390,000 barrels per day. The replacement would restore the original capacity of 760,000. Tribal and environmental groups are fighting it.
The review will inform the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission as it decides whether the project is needed and on its route.
