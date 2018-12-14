Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS
Breaking News
Bemidji Police Chief Releases Statement On Officer Involved Shooting

Minnesota Receives Grant To Help Prevent Heart Disease And Diabetes

Anthony Scott
Dec. 14 2018
Leave a Comment

Diabetes and heart disease account for one of every four deaths in Minnesota and nearly $5 billion in annual health care costs. Reducing this impact is a top public health priority, and that work will accelerate soon thanks to new federal funding secured by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

MDH recently learned that Minnesota will receive more than $4 million per year over the next five years in grants from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to build on existing efforts to prevent heart disease, diabetes and stroke. Minnesota was competitively awarded funding over other states in part because of established programs with state funding, such as the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP).

“Rising health care costs are a big concern, not just for individuals and families but for our entire state,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “Treating sick people is much more expensive than helping them stay healthy, so if we want to turn the curve on health care costs we need to focus on prevention. This new federal funding is a great step in that direction.”

The new federal funding will allow MDH to step up its work with partners in the community and health care settings to support Minnesotans’ efforts to live healthier. This includes preventing and better managing high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes through improved diet and becoming more active. MDH and community partners will tailor strategies to support those who lack access to care or are at a higher risk, such as those in Greater Minnesota, people of color and Minnesotans earning lower incomes.

Strategies will expand on existing SHIP health promotion efforts and will include:

  • Implementing referrals between mental health care and primary care;
  • Exploring the use of technology such as mobile apps and telehealth;
  • Connecting people to community-based programs and resources to prevent diabetes and heart disease before the conditions start;
  • Expanding team-based care to engage pharmacists, community health workers and other care providers in chronic disease management and prevention;
  • Partnering with the HealthPartners Research Institute to further develop and integrate the Wizard tool. This tool helps care providers identify diabetes, chronic kidney disease, high cholesterol and high blood pressure, and streamlines development of a treatment plan; and
  • Increasing participation in the Diabetes Prevention Program, which has been proven to reduce risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

MDH will receive an additional $923,000 in annual funding through a separate five-year CDC grant to implement strategies that support healthy eating, safe and accessible physical activity and breastfeeding.

All of the grants use federal dollars from the Affordable Care Act’s Prevention and Public Health Fund.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

New Fire Truck Arrives In Nisswa

Alex & Brandon Child Safety Center Receives Toys For The Holidays

Golden Apple: Brainerd Students Travel The World With Virtual Reality

Minnesota Lawmakers Open Discussions On High Insulin Prices

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

David Eischens Jr. (Davey Wayne) said

Have you ever looked at a map of pipelines? If not please do! And then please ex... Read More

Latest Story

New Fire Truck Arrives In Nisswa

After months of planning and waiting, the Nisswa Fire Department has finally received a new fire truck. The $463,000 engine is a full response
Posted on Dec. 14 2018

Latest Stories

New Fire Truck Arrives In Nisswa

Posted on Dec. 14 2018

Alex & Brandon Child Safety Center Receives Toys For The Holidays

Posted on Dec. 14 2018

Toys For Kids And Angel Tree Programs Distribute Toys To Over 1,000 Area Children

Posted on Dec. 14 2018

Bemidji Police Chief Releases Statement On Officer Involved Shooting

Posted on Dec. 14 2018

Better Business Bureau Warns Public Of Car Scam

Posted on Dec. 14 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.