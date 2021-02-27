Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Police Advisory Working Group Discusses Progress

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 26 2021

In 2019, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, along with 14 other individuals, have been working together on a police-involved deadly force working group to create recommendations and solutions to reduce deadly force encounters with law enforcement. After a year of conversations, suggestions, feedback, public hearings (including a visit to Bemidji) and more, the group help a virtual event to discuss their progress.

The city of Bemidji has also followed the state’s footsteps and is currently working on its own police advisory working group.

Destiny Wiggins

