Minnesota Police Advisory Working Group Discusses Progress
In 2019, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, along with 14 other individuals, have been working together on a police-involved deadly force working group to create recommendations and solutions to reduce deadly force encounters with law enforcement. After a year of conversations, suggestions, feedback, public hearings (including a visit to Bemidji) and more, the group help a virtual event to discuss their progress.
The city of Bemidji has also followed the state’s footsteps and is currently working on its own police advisory working group.
