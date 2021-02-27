Minnesota Police Advisory Working Group Discusses Progress

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In 2019, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, along with 14 other individuals, have been working together on a police-involved deadly force working group to create recommendations and solutions to reduce deadly force encounters with law enforcement. After a year of conversations, suggestions, feedback, public hearings (including a visit to Bemidji) and more, the group help a virtual event to discuss their progress.

The city of Bemidji has also followed the state’s footsteps and is currently working on its own police advisory working group.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today