DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Minnesota Lawmaker Wants Vaccine Safety Requirement For Children

Haydee Clotter
May. 24 2017
Leave a Comment

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota health officials say there are almost 70 confirmed cases of measles in the state so far this year, and a state lawmaker is hoping to make it harder for parents to opt out of vaccinating their children.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that nearly 2,000 kindergartners weren’t immunized against measles this year because their parents presented a notarized statement to avoid vaccination.

Democratic-Farmer-Labor Rep. Mike Freiberg of Golden Valley hopes the ongoing measles outbreak will convince lawmakers to make changes. Freiberg’s vaccine bill that would require parents to go over vaccine safety information with a doctor before opting out has repeatedly failed to gain support in the Legislature.

Minnesota Natural Health Legal Reform Project president Leo Cashman says requiring vaccination restricts parental rights.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

State Health Commissioner Requests Emergency Funds For Measles Outbreak

Essentia Health Offers Measles Immunization Clinic Amid Outbreak Concerns

Measles Case Confirmed In Crow Wing County

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Lori Westlund said

Nice news story on our Pequot athletes though Gage Westlund will be playing Bask... Read More

Jeremy Jenkins said

Yes I agree that was a totally racist charged statement that is completely not t... Read More

Wendy said

Billie got a news flash for you. That bus had kids of SEVERAL races and colors!... Read More

Rhonda said

Billie, that is a racist statement! Get your mind off yourself and onto what's m... Read More

Latest Story

Sanford Health, Greater Bemidji Considering Multi-Million Dollar Sports Complex

Sanford Health and Greater Bemidji are looking to build a new multi-million dollar youth sports complex and wellness center. While plans have not
Posted on May. 24 2017

Recently Added

Sanford Health, Greater Bemidji Considering Multi-Million Dollar Sports Complex

Posted on May. 24 2017

Norway Beach Campground In Cass Lake Receives Upgrade

Posted on May. 24 2017

Bemidji Will Conduct Herbicide Applications To Help Reforestation Efforts

Posted on May. 24 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.