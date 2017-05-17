Minnesota Family Farms Earn Title Of 2017 Century Farms

The Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau recognized 165 Minnesota farms as 2017 Century Farms. Qualifications for the honor include continuous family ownership for a minimum of 100 years and are at least 50 acres or more in size.

Century Farm families receive a commemorative sign and a certificate signed by Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau presidents and Gov. Mark Dayton.

Here are a few of the farms that were recognized:

Beltrami

Pinewood, Halvor M Stai, 1906

Cass

Laporte, Goss Family Farm, 1911

Staples, Jack and JoAnn (Shake) Lund, 1916

Clearwater

Shevlin, Gagen/Arneson, 1913

Crow Wing

Brainerd, Smart Farm, 1903

Hennepin

Maple Plain, Simon Family Farm, 1917

Itasca

Swan River, Korhonen Farm, 1917

Lake of the Woods

Baudette, Ken & Jody Horntvedt, 1909

Mille Lacs

Onamia, Heidelberger Farm, 1916

Roseau

Greenbush, Gryskiewicz Farms, 1905

Roosevelt, Muirhead Farm, est. 1904, 1904

Warroad, Elmer Brandli Farm, 1906

Warroad, O’Donnell Farm, est. 1915, 1915

Since the start of the program 1976, more than 10,000 Minnesota farms have earned recognition.

Information on all Century Farms will be available at the Minnesota Farm Bureau exhibit during the 2017 Minnesota State Fair, which runs Aug. 24 – Labor Day, Sept. 4. A database of all Minnesota Century Farms is also available at fbmn.org.