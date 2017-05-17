Minnesota Family Farms Earn Title Of 2017 Century Farms
The Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau recognized 165 Minnesota farms as 2017 Century Farms. Qualifications for the honor include continuous family ownership for a minimum of 100 years and are at least 50 acres or more in size.
Century Farm families receive a commemorative sign and a certificate signed by Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau presidents and Gov. Mark Dayton.
Here are a few of the farms that were recognized:
Beltrami
Pinewood, Halvor M Stai, 1906
Cass
Laporte, Goss Family Farm, 1911
Staples, Jack and JoAnn (Shake) Lund, 1916
Clearwater
Shevlin, Gagen/Arneson, 1913
Crow Wing
Brainerd, Smart Farm, 1903
Hennepin
Maple Plain, Simon Family Farm, 1917
Itasca
Swan River, Korhonen Farm, 1917
Lake of the Woods
Baudette, Ken & Jody Horntvedt, 1909
Mille Lacs
Onamia, Heidelberger Farm, 1916
Roseau
Greenbush, Gryskiewicz Farms, 1905
Roosevelt, Muirhead Farm, est. 1904, 1904
Warroad, Elmer Brandli Farm, 1906
Warroad, O’Donnell Farm, est. 1915, 1915
Since the start of the program 1976, more than 10,000 Minnesota farms have earned recognition.
Information on all Century Farms will be available at the Minnesota Farm Bureau exhibit during the 2017 Minnesota State Fair, which runs Aug. 24 – Labor Day, Sept. 4. A database of all Minnesota Century Farms is also available at fbmn.org.
