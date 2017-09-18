DONATE

Minnesota Duck Season Opens Saturday; Good Hunting Expected

Josh Peterson
Sep. 18 2017
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Officials are expecting duck hunting to be good when Minnesota’s regular waterfowl season opens a half-hour before sunrise Saturday.
Steve Cordts, waterfowl specialist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, says breeding duck numbers in Minnesota and North America have been good in recent years, so he’s optimistic for a good season.

Wetland habitat conditions and wild rice lakes are in pretty good shape, he says, while Canada goose populations remain high as well.
The duck season structure is similar to recent years. The season will be open for 60 days in the north, central and south waterfowl zones, with different closure dates in each zone. The daily bag limit remains six per day.

The DNR will post a weekly waterfowl migration report on Thursdays during the season.

