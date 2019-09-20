Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Minnesota Court Of Appeals Hears Oral Arguments On Northrup Case

Sep. 19 2019

The Minnesota Court of Appeals recently heard oral arguments regarding a Native American man accused of illegally netting fish on Gull Lake near Brainerd. James Northrup, an enrolled Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa member, is accused in the netting incident.

The judges heard arguments from both sides on whether Northrup had any rights in the 1855 treaty. Tribal attorney Frank Bibeau says there are 44 treaties with the Chippewa, and they have the right to decide on hunting, fishing and gathering and what land was going to be sold.

“Before Minnesota was a state in 1825 and 1826 – and that’s when it was part of the Michigan territory. And in those treaties, they talked about us having the rights to decide who hunts in our territory, north of Prairie du Chien boundary and in the 1826 treaty, it didn’t change the title to the land because we still owned it and it didn’t change jurisdiction – it was ours,” Bibeau said.

The state’s position on the matter is that Northrup doesn’t have any rights since he’s part of the Fond du Lac Band, which is a member of the Lake Superior of Chippewa and not part of the Mississippi bands.

“The state and federal law is clear: if you are not signatory to a treaty, you can’t exercise any – your band is not signatory to the treaty. You cannot exercise any rights there under, I think that’s the threshold question and you’re done,” said Crow Wing County Attorney Don Ryan.

The appeals court will make a decision within 90 days.

Malaak Khattab

Contact Lakeland News

Malaak Khattab
mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

DNR Denies Requests To Reconsider Tailings Dam Permits For Proposed PolyMet Mine

MN Court of Appeals Says Hard-Rock Mining Rules From DNR Are Valid For New Mines

BLADE Looks To Tackle Crow Wing County Drug Problem In New, Collaborative Way

Line 3 Educational Summit Held In Bagley

Latest Story

2019 Charlie Naylor Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Announced

A board chairman and former president of First National Bank Bemidji won the annual Charlie Naylor Lifetime Achievement award during the Bemidji
Posted on Sep. 19 2019

Latest Stories

2019 Charlie Naylor Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Announced

Posted on Sep. 19 2019

Golden Apple: Gene Dillon Elementary School Introduces Social Emotional Learning Curriculum

Posted on Sep. 19 2019

Roundhouse Brewery Celebrates Oktoberfest Weekend

Posted on Sep. 19 2019

Todd County Enviro Fest Celebrates 25 Years

Posted on Sep. 19 2019

Task Force Launched To End Violence Against Indigenous Women

Posted on Sep. 19 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.