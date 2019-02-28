Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Minnesota Budget Forecast Show Smaller $1 Billion Surplus

Shirelle Moore
Feb. 28 2019
Leave a Comment
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s projected budget surplus has shrunk to just over $1 billion, leaving lawmakers nearly $500 million less to work with compared with the last forecast announced in December.

Minnesota Management and Budget said in a statement Thursday that the state’s budget and economic outlook have weakened since the previous forecast.

The agency says slower projected economic growth and lower tax collections have reduced the revenue forecast, though a slightly lower spending forecast offsets the overall reduction to the projected surplus.

Legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s administration will use the updated forecast to set final spending and revenue targets as they hammer out a two-year budget before the session adjourns in late May.

The administration plans to release further details later Thursday.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Walz Needs GOP Help To Deliver On Agenda For Rural Minnesota

Gov. Walz Announces 2-Year Budget Plan For Minnesota

Schools In Minnesota Can Apply For One Of Three $100,000 DON’T QUIT® Fitness Centers

Walleye

Anglers Can Keep Some Mille Lacs Walleye This Year

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Avatar
You'll never know said

He deserves what he gets ....I hope he fry in hell... Read More

Avatar
Dennis Weimann said

Different news organizations have different policies regarding the naming of sus... Read More

Avatar
Willie Lenz said

This article violates the basic tenets of journalism by naming the suspect befor... Read More

Avatar
CHERYL said

Prosecute these criminals this time. The September dismissed charges against th... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji School Bus Involved In Minor Crash While Transporting Students During Field Trip

A Bemidji school bus carrying Bemidji Middle School students on a field trip was involved in a minor crash Thursday morning. According to an
Posted on Feb. 28 2019

Latest Stories

Bemidji School Bus Involved In Minor Crash While Transporting Students During Field Trip

Posted on Feb. 28 2019

Brainerd Boys Hockey Falls To Moorhead In Section 8AA Championship

Posted on Feb. 28 2019

Greenway Boys Hockey Headed To State With Double OT Win Over Hermantown

Posted on Feb. 28 2019

BSU Men's Basketball Gets The Upset Over Minnesota State In NSIC Tournament

Posted on Feb. 28 2019

MN House Leaders Attempting To Pass Gun Violence Prevention Bills

Posted on Feb. 28 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate