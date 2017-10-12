DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Minnesota Band Takes Back Land To Ease Tribal Homelessness

Josh Peterson
Oct. 12 2017
Leave a Comment

LEECH LAKE RESERVATION, Minn. (AP) — An American Indian tribe in northern Minnesota has decided not to renew nearly 350 waterfront lot leases, meaning non-tribal cabin owners will have to vacate their cabins.

Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe leaders tell Minnesota Public Radio they want to reclaim the land as part of a plan to address the reservation’s growing homelessness problem.
That means nearly 75 cabin owners will have to sell their cabins to a band member, move the structure off the property or leave the cabin behind. Though the cabin owners lease the land, they still own the cabins.

Leech Lake Natural Resources Director Levi Brown says the lots will be consolidated and homesteaded by 80 tribal families.
There are 500 homeless tribe members looking for places to live on the reservation.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Leech Lake Band Holds Groundbreaking For New Veterans Cemetery

Area Agencies Take Part In Enbridge Exercise

Leech Lake Bank Of Ojibwe Awarded Grant For Veterans Cemetery

Northwoods Adventure: The Legend Of Star Island

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tony Rickerl said

Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More

Miles said

That's me -Miles... Read More

David huff said

That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More

Darren P said

Nice event. Opportunities like these should not be missed.... Read More

Latest Story

Target Joins Other Retailers In Offering Voice Shopping

NEW YORK (AP) — Target is jumping into voice-activated shopping as it deepens its relationship with Google, offering thousands of items found in
Posted on Oct. 12 2017

Latest Stories

Target Joins Other Retailers In Offering Voice Shopping

Posted on Oct. 12 2017

Golden Apple: Pine River-Backus Adds All Day Preschool

Posted on Oct. 12 2017

Public Information Meeting For Improvement Project In Crow Wing County

Posted on Oct. 12 2017

Vehicle Thefts In Morrison County On The Rise

Posted on Oct. 12 2017

Minnesota Pheasant Season Opens With Numbers Down

Posted on Oct. 12 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.