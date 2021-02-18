Minneapolis Beefing Up Security Plans Ahead of Derek Chauvin Trial

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Minneapolis city leaders are beefing up security plans, preparing to close streets, and keeping residents and businesses informed as the trial approaches for the former police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

Mayor Jacob Frey said Wednesday that security will be a top priority during the trial. Floyd, a Black man, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck. Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter, and jury selection in his trial begins March 8.

Up to 2,000 National Guard members and 1,100 officers from other agencies are expected to help with public safety. The city is also advising businesses to take precautions and is working to keep residents informed.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today