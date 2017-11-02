Mills Not Running In 2018 Race

Stewart Mills III, former Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives from Minnesota’s 8th congressional district in both 2014 and 2016, announced in a Facebook post Wednesday evening that he does not intent to seek the seat in 2018.

Mills went on to mention the 2016 race, saying “when the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) pulled their ad buy from our race two weeks before election day, it was a blow that we were not able to recover from.”

“The NRCC succeeded in doing something the Democrats were unable to do, leave us flat footed and unable to mount a commensurate campaign,” the post went on to say. “It is inexcusable that the NRCC hung me out to dry and left me vulnerable to the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee’s media attacks by shifting their planned ad buy to an incumbent, an incumbent who won by very solid double digits.”

Mills says that he does not feel comfortable running in this cycle, citing an “impressive offensive strategy” by the Democrats. He did not, however, rule out a possible run in 2020.

While he does not intend to find his name on a ballot in 2018, Mills says that “I intend to be VERY involved in policy and politics this cycle.”