DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Mills Not Running In 2018 Race

Clayton Castle
Nov. 2 2017
Leave a Comment

Stewart Mills III, former Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives from Minnesota’s 8th congressional district in both 2014 and 2016, announced in a Facebook post Wednesday evening that he does not intent to seek the seat in 2018.

Mills went on to mention the 2016 race, saying “when the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) pulled their ad buy from our race two weeks before election day, it was a blow that we were not able to recover from.”

“The NRCC succeeded in doing something the Democrats were unable to do, leave us flat footed and unable to mount a commensurate campaign,” the post went on to say. “It is inexcusable that the NRCC hung me out to dry and left me vulnerable to the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee’s media attacks by shifting their planned ad buy to an incumbent, an incumbent who won by very solid double digits.”

Mills says that he does not feel comfortable running in this cycle, citing an “impressive offensive strategy” by the Democrats. He did not, however, rule out a possible run in 2020.

While he does not intend to find his name on a ballot in 2018, Mills says that “I intend to be VERY involved in policy and politics this cycle.”

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Rep. Rick Nolan Announces ‘Congress Comes To You’ Meetings

Three-Term State Auditor to Run for Governor

No Recount in 8th Congressional District

Stewart Mills To Request Election Recount

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Dennis Weimann said

As the story points out BSU officials decide who can televise their games. Altho... Read More

Gary W midge said

I have to chuckle because a "DONATE" box has appeared below the text box I am us... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

It affects cabins on Leech Lake, Cass Lake and a few other lakes. The cabin own... Read More

Darrin Strosahl said

A great new career path in the health care field that helps people access the ca... Read More

Latest Story

Minnesota Road Deaths Surpass 300 This Year

The Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety has seen preliminary data that shows 306 traffic fatalities in 2017. Last year, the
Posted on Nov. 2 2017

Latest Stories

Minnesota Road Deaths Surpass 300 This Year

Posted on Nov. 2 2017

Book World To Close All Locations

Posted on Nov. 2 2017

Golden Apple: Brainerd Ninth Graders Host Socktober

Posted on Nov. 2 2017

BSU Women's Soccer Heads To Semis With Win Over Winona State

Posted on Nov. 2 2017

Greenway Volleyball Off To Finals After Sweeping Duluth Marshall

Posted on Nov. 2 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.