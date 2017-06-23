Military Vehicles Involved In Two-Vehicle Crash In Fort Ripley
Two military vehicles involved in a two-vehicle crash sends a driver and its passenger to the hospital.
The Morrison County Sheriff ‘s Office late Thursday afternoon, their office received a report of a two-vehicle accident with injuries northwest of Range Control, inside Camp Ripley.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lauren Franken,18, of Hartford, SD was traveling southeast on Luzon Road in a military Humvee. Christopher Hamann, 29, of South Shore, SD was traveling northwest on Luzon Road in a military supply truck. The Humvee veered into the other lane because of the dust and collided head on with the supply truck.
Franken and her passenger, Samantha Kasuske, 22, of Watertown, SD wer transported by Gold Cross Ambulance to St Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries.
Hamann was not injured.
