Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center Hosting Virtual Fishing Tournament Fundraiser

Lakeland News — Jul. 24 2020

In lieu of their usual fundraising gala, the Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center in Brainerd is hosting a virtual fishing tournament to continue to provide programs and services to women and children in need. Chantelle Calhoun has the story.

The tournament takes place this Friday and Saturday, July 25th and 26th. Anglers can fish at any freshwater body of water in Minnesota that has a public access. Participants must register through the FishDonkey app, which is available on both iPhone and Android devices.

