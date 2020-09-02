Lakeland PBS

Melanie Benjamin Re-elected as Mille Lacs Band Chief Executive

Lakeland News — Sep. 2 2020

Melanie Benjamin will continue to serve as Chief Executive of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, and Virgil Wind will assume the position of District I Representative following a general election that was held last month.

This is Benjamin’s sixth consecutive 4-year term election win. Benjamin received 59% of the vote, while challenger Carolyn Beaulieu received 41% in the race for Chief Executive. In the race for District I Representative, Virgil Wind received 57% while incumbent Sandra Blake received 43% of the vote.

The Band Assembly under the legislative branch consists of one representative from each of the reservation’s three districts and the Secretary/Treasurer, who presides over the Band Assembly as Speaker of the Assembly.

All members of the Band Assembly serve 4-year terms. The Chief Executive leads the executive branch.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

