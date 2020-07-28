Medical Martial Law To Remain On Red Lake Reservation With Provisions Amended

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Red Lake Reservation has been in Medical Martial Law since April 1st of this year due to the pandemic. The Red Lake Tribal Council announced today that it will continue it’s Medical Martial Law as an ongoing effort to keep their community safe from the Coronavirus.

Today, the Tribal Council released it’s third Amended Executive order to combat recent testing that has shown several residents becoming infected by COVID-19.

Some of the provisions are as follows:

Face Masks: All persons over the age of five should wear face masks when in public places on the Reservation. Additionally, due to an escalation in positive cases in Beltrami County, it is “very important” for all members who go to Bemidji to wear face masks at all times when in public.

Curfew: A mandatory curfew has been reinstated on the Red Lake Reservation from Midnight until 6:00 a.m.

Meeting Restrictions: All non-essential meetings and all Funerals, Wakes, Memorials, family gatherings and program activities may occur with no more than 50 people. Indoor venues are limited to ten people.

Community Events: All events, including baseball/softball games, moccasin games, and the sprit run have been canceled at this time.

For the rest of the provisions, you can read more on the Tribal Council’s Facebook page.

