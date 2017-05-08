DONATE

Brainerd Water Boil Order Lifted After 27 Hours

Measles Outbreak Now To 48, Including Adults

Clayton Castle
May. 8 2017
The count of the measles outbreak has now been raised to 48 after more cases were discovered in the Hennepin County area, including two adults, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

That number includes the two confirmed cases in Ramsey County and one in Crow Wing County.

Most of the affected are unvaccinated children between the ages of 0 and 10 years old. A majority of the cases stem from an outbreak in the Somali-American community in Hennepin County.

Amid the growing measles outbreak, hospitals and medical centers across the state are restricting access to people who visit.

The MDH is also recommending that children older than 12 months who have not been vaccinated be vaccinated. In addition, adults born after 1957 who have never been vaccinated are also being advised to do so as well.

Measles symptoms include high fever, runny nose, watery eyes, and a cough, followed by a rash that starts at one place and will typically spread to the rest of the body.

If not treated, measles is highly contagious and could lead to more serious medical conditions and in rare cases, death. The virus is an airborne virus, meaning it can be spread through the air or by being by someone who is sneezing and coughing due to measles. Health officials say it is possible to catch the virus just by being in the same room as someone with measles.

