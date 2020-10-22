MDH Announces Pilot of At-Home COVID-19 Saliva Testing

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Starting today, residents in various counties and tribal nations can order a COVID-19 saliva test online and complete the test at home. The Minnesota Department of Health announced the COVID-19 saliva at home test program to allow Minnesotans the opportunity to be tested free of charge.

“Minnesota’s testing strategy includes having multiple options for people seeking out testing,” said Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “Having more options helps to remove barriers, ensuring all Minnesotans have access to quick and reliable testing.

You’ll be able to order a saliva test online and then have the test shipped to your home. You’ll then perform the test by spitting into a small tube, under the supervision of a health care professional through a video telehealth visit. Once completed, the test is shipped to the state’s new saliva lab in Oakdale where results are then emailed to you in 24-48 hours.

Testing is free and is available to all Minnesotans, including those who are asymptomatic. Participants will be asked for their health insurance information so the state can bill their insurance company on their behalf. If a person is uninsured or for any reason insurance does not cover some or all of the cost, the state will cover the difference so testing remains completely free to everyone.

The pilot test at home program is available to residents of the following areas. Those in the Lakeland viewing area are highlighted in bold:

Aitkin County

Becker County

Beltrami County

Carver County

Cook County

Crow Wing County

Dakota County

Douglas County

Itasca County

Kandiyohi County

Kittson County

Le Sueur County

Lyon County

Mower County

Nobles County

Otter Tail County

Pennington County

Pine County

Red Lake Nation

Rock County

Steele County

Swift County

Wilkin County

Wright County

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today