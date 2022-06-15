March for Our Lives in Brainerd Calls for Action on Gun Violence

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Demonstrators gathered in Brainerd’s Gregory Park on Saturday as part of the nationwide March for Our Lives movement to demand changes to gun laws and prevent further shootings like the one at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, TX last month.

All across America, thousands marched for more meaningful action when it comes to gun violence. In Brainerd, dozens made their way downtown to Washington Avenue, where many held signs to plead to end gun violence or to demand specific actions like raising the minimum age to purchase semi-automatic weapons.

“Politicians aren’t listening,” said Dan Hegstad, an organizer for the Brainerd march. “The polls show a majority of Americans want our elected officials to actually take action, something more than ‘thoughts and prayers’.”

One thing supporters made clear is that they want to save lives and have sensible laws that everyone can agree on. They also said that children and teachers should not be tasked with how to avoid gunfire.

“The adults in our lives need to pass legislation to make sure a shooter with an automatic weapon or any sort of gun can’t get into the school,” said Kay Fox, who drove 90 minutes from Otter Tail Lake for the protest. “That’s not a child’s job. The child’s job and the teacher’s job is to learn and to teach. They have done what they can. Now it’s our turn as adults to do what we can to end the violence.”

The group said was that if anyone wants to help, one way they can make a difference is to write, email, or call their elected officials and let them know how they feel.

Over 450 rallies took place across the country on Saturday, with the largest crowd gathering in Washington, D.C.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today