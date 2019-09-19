Man Sentenced For Drug-Related Shooting Deaths On Red Lake Reservation

A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to prison for heroin trafficking, resulting in the shooting deaths of two individuals on the Red Lake Reservation. 25-year-old Bryan Boardman, AKA Boon, was sentenced to six and a half years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty in April.

According to the defendant’s guilty plea and documents filed in court, Boardman and two other men conspired with each other to distribute heroin on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. In the early morning hours of October 21st, 2018, the three men met in a trailer home on the Red Lake Indian Reservation with plans to sell heroin.

Their drug trafficking activities were disrupted when three armed, masked men broke into the trailer home in an apparent armed robbery. Boardman drew a 9mm pistol and fired eight shots, killing two of the intruders. The third intruder was wounded in the leg by the gunfire and fled from the scene.

The others charged in connection with the incident include 23-year-old Franklin Jackson, who was sentenced on September 11th to 21 months in prison, and 24-year-old Kristopher Sullivan, who is scheduled to be sentenced on October 9th.