Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Man Sentenced For Drug-Related Shooting Deaths On Red Lake Reservation

Sep. 19 2019

A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to prison for heroin trafficking, resulting in the shooting deaths of two individuals on the Red Lake Reservation. 25-year-old Bryan Boardman, AKA Boon, was sentenced to six and a half years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty in April.

According to the defendant’s guilty plea and documents filed in court, Boardman and two other men conspired with each other to distribute heroin on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. In the early morning hours of October 21st, 2018, the three men met in a trailer home on the Red Lake Indian Reservation with plans to sell heroin.

Their drug trafficking activities were disrupted when three armed, masked men broke into the trailer home in an apparent armed robbery. Boardman drew a 9mm pistol and fired eight shots, killing two of the intruders. The third intruder was wounded in the leg by the gunfire and fled from the scene.

The others charged in connection with the incident include 23-year-old Franklin Jackson, who was sentenced on September 11th to 21 months in prison, and 24-year-old Kristopher Sullivan, who is scheduled to be sentenced on October 9th.

Nathan Green

Contact Lakeland News

Nathan Green
ngreen@lptv.org

Related Posts

Arkansas Man Sentenced To 95 Months In Prison For Role In Grand Rapids Drug Case

Brainerd Man Sentenced To More Than 12 Years For Poisoning 4-Month-Old

Man Sentenced In Crow Wing County For Sexually Assaulting Two Girls In 2018

Red Lake Women Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison For Assaulting Boyfriend

Latest Story

Students For The Environment At BSU Taking Part In Global Climate Strike

Students for the Environment at Bemidji State University is planning a peaceful march this Friday to urge students and community members to
Posted on Sep. 19 2019

Latest Stories

Students For The Environment At BSU Taking Part In Global Climate Strike

Posted on Sep. 19 2019

Cass County Falls Prevention Task Force To Host 3rd Annual Fall Awareness Fair

Posted on Sep. 19 2019

Local Bemidji Attorney Running For State Senate District 5

Posted on Sep. 19 2019

Upperclassmen Leading Brainerd Boys Soccer In 2019

Posted on Sep. 18 2019

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Hasselback Potatoes

Posted on Sep. 18 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.