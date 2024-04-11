Apr 11, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Man Run Over by Tractor in Morrison County, Airlifted to Hospital

Morrison County Tractor Accident

Credit: Morrison County Sheriff’s Office

A man who was run over by a tractor in Morrison County was airlifted to a St. Cloud hospital with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Albin Oldakowski of Little Falls was attempting to get a tractor and trailer unstuck using another tractor and trailer. Oldakowski got caught under the wheel of the tractor that was being pulled out and was run over.

The accident happened around 11:15 Tuesday morning just north of Flensburg in Pike Creek Township.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Community

Bemidji Rotary Sponsoring Five High School Students for Leadership Camp

Community

Pharmacy Robot Named Phyllis is Filling Prescriptions at Sanford Bemidji

Community

Brainerd Boys’ Tennis Under New Management with Homegrown Head Coach

Community

Lakeland PBS Wins Four ‘Eric Sevareid’ Journalism Awards