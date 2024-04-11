Man Run Over by Tractor in Morrison County, Airlifted to Hospital

A man who was run over by a tractor in Morrison County was airlifted to a St. Cloud hospital with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Albin Oldakowski of Little Falls was attempting to get a tractor and trailer unstuck using another tractor and trailer. Oldakowski got caught under the wheel of the tractor that was being pulled out and was run over.

The accident happened around 11:15 Tuesday morning just north of Flensburg in Pike Creek Township.